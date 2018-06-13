By Shawn Cunningham

Agreeing that it was better to get something on the books and “tweak it later,” the Chester Select Board adopted a wide ranging ordinance to control the accumulation of junk on properties throughout the town. Although the ordinance was approved on a unanimous vote, many expressed concerns about enforcement and the possibility that it could be abused in neighborhood feuds.

“This is so all encompassing,” said resident Derek Suursoo, “and so lots of us have junk. I have junk, am I not allowed to store it without a permit?”

Town attorney Jim Carroll explained that while the ordinance can be enforced by the town in response to a complaint, “There’s no mandatory duty to act, it’s just another arrow in your quiver.”

Other members hoped that the first attempt at enforcement would be a letter or a phone call.

Board member Heather Chase, who is also the town Health Officer, said she hoped that the first contact would be along the lines of “How can we help?”

“We don’t want to beat people with a stick,” said board chair Arne Jonynas. “I’m just concerned with safety.”

Board member Lee Gustafson questioned how much flexibility there is in taking action.

“I think that less regulation is better, but sometimes we have to add one for health and safety problems,” said Gustafson, who added that people should take personal responsibility for their stuff and that neighbors should talk with one another about problems rather than calling the police. “Unfortunately that’s pie in the sky, I wish we didn’t have to adopt this.” Gustafson then made the motion to adopt the ordinance.

Proposed event for Columbus Day

Lee Whiting and Stuart Morton asked the Select Board for permission to use parking on the Green and the Pinnacle for an event on Columbus Day weekend. Whiting said that the main event – called Wheels in the Field – would take place in the field next to the American Legion on Rt. 103 south and feature Porsche automobiles and BMW motorcycles. His idea is to get people past the turn toward Ludlow on Route 103 to explore the rest of town.

The plan is to have a Porsche show on the Green on Saturday, Oct. 6, with a “Scottish trials” at the Pinnacle on Sunday, Oct. 7. Whiting said the weekend would have an Octoberfest theme that many of the merchants and restaurants have welcomed. He expects the event will have a positive economic impact and he wanted to get an approval early enough to advertise and attract clubs.

The board approved of the idea and will look into putting some money into advertising to make a larger event.

CAES Structure to be replaced by fall



Chris Meyer, president of Pennies for the Playground, which has been raising money to replace the 26-year-old “Structure” at Chester-Andover Elementary School, told the board that in addition to fundraising, his group has received confirmation of a grant for $150,000. He added that on or after June 25, the Structure will be dismantled and the new playground equipment will be installed in August.

The Structure has been deteriorating over the years and accounts for a lot of large slivers among children who play there. Meyer said the organization would continue raising funds and has a large grant pending for more equipment to complement the central piece.

On Friday June, 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CAES will hold a year end picnic and say “goodbye” to the structure. Food trucks will provide dinner for sale.

Church Street walking path study

Executive Assistant Julie Hance asked the board to approve her application for a $40,000 grant for a study to see if a walking path – not a sidewalk – could be built along Church Street. The grant would require an $8,000 match, which Hance said was available from the grant fund. The board approved the application.



In other action

The board approved a request to vend on town property from Laurie Scott and Stephanie Bouvier, who are doing business as “On a Roll” food truck. With the truck passing its Department of Motor Vehicles and Health Department inspections, they are ready to go and want to bring good food to Recreation Department events including practices.

Bouvier said that parents don’t get home before 7:30 from such events and providing good affordable food would make things easier on them. The board approved the request.

Chase and Jonynas told the board that they met with representatives of Springfield Medical Care Systems to express their displeasure that the public was not consulted in the process that lead to medical services being removed from the Ellsworth Clinic and a larger dental practice being moved in. Chase said that the hospital felt that the presence of Chester residents Sarah Vail and Mae Webb on the hospital board was sufficient representation.



“They were receptive to us, but nothing we said was going to change things,” said Chase.

NOTE ON MEETINGS: There will be no Chester Select Board meetings on June 20 or July 4. The next Select Board meeting will be on held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday July 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

