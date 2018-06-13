Death of Ludlow infant ruled homicide

The death of a Ludlow infant on Jan. 11 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Vermont State Police.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Vermont State Police said that they were called to assist the Ludlow Police Department with the investigation of the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, the son of Abigail Wood and Nicholas Rickert.

Emergency personnel responded to the Ludlow residence Wood shared with her boyfriend, Tyler Pollender-Savery, for a report of an unresponsive infant. Karsen was later pronounced dead at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., the VSP report.

According to a VSP press release, an autopsy was performed by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and further investigation led to the conclusion that the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation and/or smothering, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mike Dion of the VSP Major Crime Unit at 802-722-4600.