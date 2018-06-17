Grafton Select Board agenda for June 18
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 17, 2018 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 18 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: June 4, 2018
3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard
4. Highway Report:
Highway issues
Municipal Road General Permit – Grafton NOI completed, to be sent with fee next FY.
Highway Access Permit Policy – Review and Action to adopt
5. Treasurer “Before Year End” budget report and discussion
6. Treasurer – Auditors’ fee proposal for Audit for FY ending 6/30/2018 Review and Act on
7. Assign Personnel Policy development to Personnel Committee
8. Town Hall – Status Report
9. Public Comments
10. New Business
11. Executive Session – Personnel
12. Date of Next Meeting – July 2, 2018 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM
13. Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor for 30 years, having worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.