Grafton Select Board agenda for June 18

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 18 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: June 4, 2018

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard

4. Highway Report:

Highway issues

Municipal Road General Permit – Grafton NOI completed, to be sent with fee next FY.

Highway Access Permit Policy – Review and Action to adopt

5. Treasurer “Before Year End” budget report and discussion

6. Treasurer – Auditors’ fee proposal for Audit for FY ending 6/30/2018 Review and Act on

7. Assign Personnel Policy development to Personnel Committee

8. Town Hall – Status Report

9. Public Comments

10. New Business

11. Executive Session – Personnel

12. Date of Next Meeting – July 2, 2018 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM

13. Adjourn