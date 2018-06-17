Lila Marie Costello Mansur, 85, as always cheerful

Lila Marie (Costello) Mansur, 85, of Weston, died on June 16, 2018 at the Springfield Rehab Center in Springfield.

Mrs. Mansur was born on May 22, 1933 to James and Vivien (Tatro) Costello of Springfield. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1951, and on July 14, 1951 she married the love her life, Calvin F. Mansur, who predeceased her in 2010.

The couple met on a “blind date” and he would visit her daily at Wheeler’s Drugstore on Main Street in Springfield where she would make him a root beer float while working behind the soda fountain. They made their home of 55 years in Weston.

Mrs. Mansur loved animals and birds and following her husband’s death, she especially doted on her pet cockatiel named Pretty Boy and her cat named Ebony. She delighted in feeding the back yard birds, chipmunks and squirrels, and loved to listen to polkas and read romance novels. She also was an avid baker.

Her sister, Ruthie Douglas of Chester, said, “I always knew I could get support from Lila and she was just so sweet and kind and loved and supported me.”

She loved to play golf with Mr. Mansur, and she worked for a while as a substitute librarian at the Wilder Memorial Library in Weston. She was forever cheerful, a devoted wife and mother, and very proud of her Irish heritage.

Mrs. Mansur is survived by her son Michael Costello Mansur and his wife Kathi of New Mexico, her daughter Maureen Carole Mathieu and husband Lou of Maine, grand-daughters Hannah Haley of Maine, Angela Maureen French and her husband Charley of Wallingford, her sisters Ruthie Douglas of Chester, Marie Angell of Florida, and Helen Mack of Texas. She was also predeceased by her sister Marilyn.

Mrs. Mansur also leaves behind six great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Davis Memorial Chapel on Summer Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 24, with a viewing at noon. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston, where she and Mr. Mansur will be together, forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society by clicking here or by sending checks to the Humane Society at 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156