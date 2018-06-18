Green Mountain recognizes seniors with awards, scholarships

Green Mountain Union High School Senior Awards Night  was held on Friday, June 8. In addition to the awards, Principal Tom Ferenc announced that Noelle Gignoux and Sadie Wood will be the Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively.

Below is the list of students awarded according to their honor, award and scholarship. The school did not include the monetary value of the awards.

  • Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association

Skylar Guida-Dailey and Eliza Rounds

  • Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64 Scholarships

Katie Pare and Owen Massey

  • Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial Scholarship

Owen Massey, Ryan McSally and Samantha Stoddard

  • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67

Skylar Guida-Dailey, Sierra Kehoe and Alexia White

  • St. Charles Council #753 Of The Knights Of Columbus

Benjamin Haseltine

  • Ludlow Rotary

Isabelle Cameron and Noelle Gignoux (traditional scholarships)
Sadie Wood – Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship
Skylar Guida – Dailey Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship

  • Heath Gordon Scholarship

Benjamin Haseltine

  • Jay Hart Memorial Scholarship

Chrystal Longe

  • One Credit Union Achievement Award Scholarship

Sierra Kehoe

  • Penny Woodell Memorial Scholarship Awards

Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Isabelle Cameron

  • Chester Rotary Scholarship

Noelle Gignoux, Benjamin Haseltine, Sierra Kehoe and Sadie Wood

  • Chester Rotary’s Andy & Heidi Ladd Scholarship

Skylar Guida-Dailey

  • Interact Cords

Clint Goodman, Skylar Guida-Dailey, Madeline Harper, Ben Haseltine, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Avery Prescott, Alexia White and Sadie Wood

  • WNEA Teachers  Memorial Scholarship

Isabelle Cameron

  • Art Department Award

Department Pin:  Willow Atwater

  • Industrial Arts Award

Department Pin: Garrett Delaney

  • English Department Awards

  • Global Studies Awards

Department Pins: Sierra Kehoe and Alexia White

  • Health and Physical Education Awards

Department Pins:  Sierra Kehoe and Casey Richardson

  • Math Department Awards

 Department Pin: Noelle Gignoux

  • Music Department Awards

 Department Pin: Benjamin Haseltine

High School Band Awards: Isabelle Cameron and Josh Bodin

Drama Award: Benjamin Haseltine, Brianna Luman and Clara Martorano

  • Science Department Awards

Department Pin: Sadie Wood

  • World Language Department Awards

Department Pin: Mackenzie Anderson and Noelle Gignoux

  • Opportunities in Learning Awards

Kaleb Cisgrove and Delenn Moore

  • Yearbook Recognition Awards

Yearbook Staff: Isabelle Cameron

Yearbook Photographer: Katherine Pare

Co-Editors: Josh Bodin and Clara Martorano

Dedication & Commitment to Yearbook: Eliza Rounds

  • Spirit Award

Sierra Kehoe

  • Wes Johnson Scholarship

Katherine Pare

  • Berkshire Bank

Sadie Wood

  • Springfield Garden Club Scholarship

Skylar Guida-Dailey

  • Andover Project

Owen Massey, Shiloh Yake and Josh Bodin

  • Saxtons River Art Guild

Brianna Luman

  • 62nd Apple Blossom Cotillion Queen

Eliza Rounds

  • River Valley Technical Center Program

    Students who have also earned industry-recognized credentials in their fields of study

Tanner Bischofberger – Audio Visual Production
Adam Landry – Health Careers
Mariah Lique – Human Services
Brianna Luman – Hands On Computer Systems
Sabrina Manfredo – Health Careers
Owen Massey – Hands On Computer Systems
Delenn Moore – Culinary Arts
Evan Otis – Criminal Justice
Rachel Parent – Human Services

  • Skills USA Gold Medalist and AVP Program Scholarship

Tanner Bischofberger

  • Information Technology Program Scholarship

Brianna Luman

  • Human Services Program Scholarship

Rachel Parent

  • Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship

Tanner Bischofberger, Noelle Gignoux, Eliza Rounds and Alexia White

  • Green Mountain Union High School Booster Club Scholarship

Benjamin Haseltine

  • American Legion Wallace McNulty Hoyle Post #4

Sadie Wood

  • Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship

Garrett Delaney, Sierra Kehoe and Samantha Stoddard

  • John and Mary Noor Scholarship

Isabelle Cameron

  • Springfield Lodge #1560 Order Of Elks

Benjamin Haseltine, Alexia White and Sadie Wood

  • Society Of Women Engineers (recognition)

Certificate of Merits:

For Honor in Science and Mathematics:  Lydia Churchill
For High Honor in Science and Mathematics:  Sierra Kehoe
For Highest Honor in Science and Mathematics:  Sadie Wood

  • Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship

Lydia Churchill

  • Cavendish/William French Chapter

Josh Bodin

  • University Of Maine Farmington

Ryan McSally

  • Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship

Skylar Guida-Dailey and Rachel Parent

  • Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Grinder Co.

Sadie Wood

  • Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship

Brianna Luman

  • Vermont Scholar Award

Clara Martorano

  • Vermont Honor Scholarship

Noelle Gignoux

  • National Merit Scholarship

Sadie Wood

  • Frank M. and Olive F. Gilman Foundation Scholarships

Tiffany Ervin, Noelle Gignoux, Benjamin Haseltine, Rachel Parent, Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Sadie Wood

  • Chester Academy Silver GM Pins

Garrett Delaney, Chrystal Longe, Avery Prescott and Shiloh Yake

  • The National Honor Society Cords

President – Sadie Wood
Vice President – Briana Luman
Secretary – Noelle Gignoux
Treasurer – Alexia White

Current members also include: Josh Bodin, Lydia Churchill, Ben Haseltine, Chrystal Longe, Mackenize Anderson, Isabelle Cameron, Skylar Guida-Dailey, Madeline Harper, Sierra Kehoe, Eliza Rounds, Shiloh Yake and Clara Martorano

  • Certificate Of Attendance awarded to an Exchange Student

Bayarmaa Tumur-Ochir

  • Principal’s Award

Noelle Gignoux

  • Valedictorian

Noelle Gignoux

  • Salutatorian

Sadie Wood

 

