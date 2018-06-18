Green Mountain recognizes seniors with awards, scholarships

Green Mountain Union High School Senior Awards Night was held on Friday, June 8. In addition to the awards, Principal Tom Ferenc announced that Noelle Gignoux and Sadie Wood will be the Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively.

Below is the list of students awarded according to their honor, award and scholarship. The school did not include the monetary value of the awards.

Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association

Skylar Guida-Dailey and Eliza Rounds

Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64 Scholarships

Katie Pare and Owen Massey

Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial Scholarship

Owen Massey, Ryan McSally and Samantha Stoddard

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67

Skylar Guida-Dailey, Sierra Kehoe and Alexia White

St. Charles Council #753 Of The Knights Of Columbus

Benjamin Haseltine

Ludlow Rotary

Isabelle Cameron and Noelle Gignoux (traditional scholarships)

Sadie Wood – Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship

Skylar Guida – Dailey Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship

Heath Gordon Scholarship

Benjamin Haseltine

Jay Hart Memorial Scholarship

Chrystal Longe

One Credit Union Achievement Award Scholarship

Sierra Kehoe

Penny Woodell Memorial Scholarship Awards

Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Isabelle Cameron

Chester Rotary Scholarship

Noelle Gignoux, Benjamin Haseltine, Sierra Kehoe and Sadie Wood

Chester Rotary’s Andy & Heidi Ladd Scholarship

Skylar Guida-Dailey

Interact Cords

Clint Goodman, Skylar Guida-Dailey, Madeline Harper, Ben Haseltine, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Avery Prescott, Alexia White and Sadie Wood

WNEA Teachers Memorial Scholarship

Isabelle Cameron

Art Department Award

Department Pin: Willow Atwater

Industrial Arts Award

Department Pin: Garrett Delaney

English Department Awards

Global Studies Awards

Department Pins: Sierra Kehoe and Alexia White

Health and Physical Education Awards

Department Pins: Sierra Kehoe and Casey Richardson

Math Department Awards

Department Pin: Noelle Gignoux

Music Department Awards

Department Pin: Benjamin Haseltine

High School Band Awards: Isabelle Cameron and Josh Bodin

Drama Award: Benjamin Haseltine, Brianna Luman and Clara Martorano

Science Department Awards

Department Pin: Sadie Wood

World Language Department Awards

Department Pin: Mackenzie Anderson and Noelle Gignoux

Opportunities in Learning Awards

Kaleb Cisgrove and Delenn Moore

Yearbook Recognition Awards

Yearbook Staff: Isabelle Cameron

Yearbook Photographer: Katherine Pare

Co-Editors: Josh Bodin and Clara Martorano

Dedication & Commitment to Yearbook: Eliza Rounds

Spirit Award

Sierra Kehoe

Wes Johnson Scholarship

Katherine Pare

Berkshire Bank

Sadie Wood

Springfield Garden Club Scholarship

Skylar Guida-Dailey

Andover Project

Owen Massey, Shiloh Yake and Josh Bodin

Saxtons River Art Guild

Brianna Luman

62nd Apple Blossom Cotillion Queen

Eliza Rounds

River Valley Technical Center Program

Students who have also earned industry-recognized credentials in their fields of study

Tanner Bischofberger – Audio Visual Production

Adam Landry – Health Careers

Mariah Lique – Human Services

Brianna Luman – Hands On Computer Systems

Sabrina Manfredo – Health Careers

Owen Massey – Hands On Computer Systems

Delenn Moore – Culinary Arts

Evan Otis – Criminal Justice

Rachel Parent – Human Services

Skills USA Gold Medalist and AVP Program Scholarship

Tanner Bischofberger

Information Technology Program Scholarship

Brianna Luman

Human Services Program Scholarship

Rachel Parent

Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship

Tanner Bischofberger, Noelle Gignoux, Eliza Rounds and Alexia White

Green Mountain Union High School Booster Club Scholarship

Benjamin Haseltine

American Legion Wallace McNulty Hoyle Post #4

Sadie Wood

Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship

Garrett Delaney, Sierra Kehoe and Samantha Stoddard

John and Mary Noor Scholarship

Isabelle Cameron

Springfield Lodge #1560 Order Of Elks

Benjamin Haseltine, Alexia White and Sadie Wood

Society Of Women Engineers (recognition)

Certificate of Merits:

For Honor in Science and Mathematics: Lydia Churchill

For High Honor in Science and Mathematics: Sierra Kehoe

For Highest Honor in Science and Mathematics: Sadie Wood

Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship

Lydia Churchill

Cavendish/William French Chapter

Josh Bodin

University Of Maine Farmington

Ryan McSally

Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship

Skylar Guida-Dailey and Rachel Parent

Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Grinder Co.

Sadie Wood

Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship

Brianna Luman

Vermont Scholar Award

Clara Martorano

Vermont Honor Scholarship

Noelle Gignoux

National Merit Scholarship

Sadie Wood

Frank M. and Olive F. Gilman Foundation Scholarships

Tiffany Ervin, Noelle Gignoux, Benjamin Haseltine, Rachel Parent, Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Sadie Wood

Chester Academy Silver GM Pins

Garrett Delaney, Chrystal Longe, Avery Prescott and Shiloh Yake

The National Honor Society Cords

President – Sadie Wood

Vice President – Briana Luman

Secretary – Noelle Gignoux

Treasurer – Alexia White

Current members also include: Josh Bodin, Lydia Churchill, Ben Haseltine, Chrystal Longe, Mackenize Anderson, Isabelle Cameron, Skylar Guida-Dailey, Madeline Harper, Sierra Kehoe, Eliza Rounds, Shiloh Yake and Clara Martorano

Certificate Of Attendance awarded to an Exchange Student



Bayarmaa Tumur-Ochir

Principal’s Award

Noelle Gignoux

Valedictorian

Noelle Gignoux

Salutatorian

Sadie Wood