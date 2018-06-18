Green Mountain recognizes seniors with awards, scholarships
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 18, 2018 | Comments 0
Green Mountain Union High School Senior Awards Night was held on Friday, June 8. In addition to the awards, Principal Tom Ferenc announced that Noelle Gignoux and Sadie Wood will be the Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively.
Below is the list of students awarded according to their honor, award and scholarship. The school did not include the monetary value of the awards.
-
Chester High School/Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association
Skylar Guida-Dailey and Eliza Rounds
-
Masonic Olive Branch Lodge #64 Scholarships
Katie Pare and Owen Massey
-
Order of the Eastern Star – Edith Start Memorial Scholarship
Owen Massey, Ryan McSally and Samantha Stoddard
-
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67
Skylar Guida-Dailey, Sierra Kehoe and Alexia White
-
St. Charles Council #753 Of The Knights Of Columbus
Benjamin Haseltine
-
Ludlow Rotary
Isabelle Cameron and Noelle Gignoux (traditional scholarships)
Sadie Wood – Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship
Skylar Guida – Dailey Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship
-
Heath Gordon Scholarship
Benjamin Haseltine
-
Jay Hart Memorial Scholarship
Chrystal Longe
-
One Credit Union Achievement Award Scholarship
Sierra Kehoe
- Penny Woodell Memorial Scholarship Awards
Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Isabelle Cameron
-
Chester Rotary Scholarship
Noelle Gignoux, Benjamin Haseltine, Sierra Kehoe and Sadie Wood
-
Chester Rotary’s Andy & Heidi Ladd Scholarship
Skylar Guida-Dailey
-
Interact Cords
Clint Goodman, Skylar Guida-Dailey, Madeline Harper, Ben Haseltine, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Avery Prescott, Alexia White and Sadie Wood
-
WNEA Teachers Memorial Scholarship
Isabelle Cameron
-
Art Department Award
Department Pin: Willow Atwater
-
Industrial Arts Award
Department Pin: Garrett Delaney
-
English Department Awards
-
Global Studies Awards
Department Pins: Sierra Kehoe and Alexia White
-
Health and Physical Education Awards
Department Pins: Sierra Kehoe and Casey Richardson
- Math Department Awards
Department Pin: Noelle Gignoux
-
Music Department Awards
Department Pin: Benjamin Haseltine
High School Band Awards: Isabelle Cameron and Josh Bodin
Drama Award: Benjamin Haseltine, Brianna Luman and Clara Martorano
-
Science Department Awards
Department Pin: Sadie Wood
-
World Language Department Awards
Department Pin: Mackenzie Anderson and Noelle Gignoux
-
Opportunities in Learning Awards
Kaleb Cisgrove and Delenn Moore
-
Yearbook Recognition Awards
Yearbook Staff: Isabelle Cameron
Yearbook Photographer: Katherine Pare
Co-Editors: Josh Bodin and Clara Martorano
Dedication & Commitment to Yearbook: Eliza Rounds
-
Spirit Award
Sierra Kehoe
-
Wes Johnson Scholarship
Katherine Pare
-
Berkshire Bank
Sadie Wood
-
Springfield Garden Club Scholarship
Skylar Guida-Dailey
-
Andover Project
Owen Massey, Shiloh Yake and Josh Bodin
-
Saxtons River Art Guild
Brianna Luman
-
62nd Apple Blossom Cotillion Queen
Eliza Rounds
-
River Valley Technical Center Program
Students who have also earned industry-recognized credentials in their fields of study
Tanner Bischofberger – Audio Visual Production
Adam Landry – Health Careers
Mariah Lique – Human Services
Brianna Luman – Hands On Computer Systems
Sabrina Manfredo – Health Careers
Owen Massey – Hands On Computer Systems
Delenn Moore – Culinary Arts
Evan Otis – Criminal Justice
Rachel Parent – Human Services
-
Skills USA Gold Medalist and AVP Program Scholarship
Tanner Bischofberger
-
Information Technology Program Scholarship
Brianna Luman
-
Human Services Program Scholarship
Rachel Parent
-
Henry V. Haber Memorial Scholarship
Tanner Bischofberger, Noelle Gignoux, Eliza Rounds and Alexia White
-
Green Mountain Union High School Booster Club Scholarship
Benjamin Haseltine
-
American Legion Wallace McNulty Hoyle Post #4
Sadie Wood
-
Chester Snowmobile Club Scholarship
Garrett Delaney, Sierra Kehoe and Samantha Stoddard
-
John and Mary Noor Scholarship
Isabelle Cameron
-
Springfield Lodge #1560 Order Of Elks
Benjamin Haseltine, Alexia White and Sadie Wood
-
Society Of Women Engineers (recognition)
Certificate of Merits:
For Honor in Science and Mathematics: Lydia Churchill
For High Honor in Science and Mathematics: Sierra Kehoe
For Highest Honor in Science and Mathematics: Sadie Wood
- Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship
Lydia Churchill
-
Cavendish/William French Chapter
Josh Bodin
-
University Of Maine Farmington
Ryan McSally
-
Edwards and Douglas Family Scholarship
Skylar Guida-Dailey and Rachel Parent
-
Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Grinder Co.
Sadie Wood
-
Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship
Brianna Luman
-
Vermont Scholar Award
Clara Martorano
-
Vermont Honor Scholarship
Noelle Gignoux
-
National Merit Scholarship
Sadie Wood
-
Frank M. and Olive F. Gilman Foundation Scholarships
Tiffany Ervin, Noelle Gignoux, Benjamin Haseltine, Rachel Parent, Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Sadie Wood
-
Chester Academy Silver GM Pins
Garrett Delaney, Chrystal Longe, Avery Prescott and Shiloh Yake
-
The National Honor Society Cords
President – Sadie Wood
Vice President – Briana Luman
Secretary – Noelle Gignoux
Treasurer – Alexia White
Current members also include: Josh Bodin, Lydia Churchill, Ben Haseltine, Chrystal Longe, Mackenize Anderson, Isabelle Cameron, Skylar Guida-Dailey, Madeline Harper, Sierra Kehoe, Eliza Rounds, Shiloh Yake and Clara Martorano
- Certificate Of Attendance awarded to an Exchange Student
Bayarmaa Tumur-Ochir
-
Principal’s Award
Noelle Gignoux
-
Valedictorian
Noelle Gignoux
-
Salutatorian
Sadie Wood
