Chester DRB agenda for June 25, 2018
The Chester Development Review Board will meet for two site visits beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday June 25, followed by its public meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is the agenda:
- 5 p.m. site visit: 166 North St.
- 5:25 p.m. site visit: 96 South Main St.
1) Review draft minutes from the June 11th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Preliminary Plat Review ( #523) St. Mary’s Church
4) Conditional Use application ( #524) Mark Ouellette & Carol Leofanti
5) Deliberative session to review previous matters
