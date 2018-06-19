College News

On May 21, Lehigh University of Bethlehem, Penn., conferred Bachelor of Science degrees on:

Benjamin Hamblett of Weston in Bioengineering; and

Emma Hallett of South Londonderry in Business and Economics with a major in Finance.

Alexandria Pettit of Londonderry was named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Those who make the Hofsta Dean’s List must have achieve a GPA of at least 3.5.

Mack Walton of Chester, a sophomore majoring in biology and pre-physical therapy, was named to Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

The following students recently graduated from Castleton University during the 231st commencement on May 12.

Joshua Lake of Chester with a Bachelor of Arts in History

Morgan Little of Chester with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Manolis Rentumis of Springfield with a Bachelor of Science in Communication

Emily Sheehan of Londonderry with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Dominic Stilwell of Springfield, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

The following students have been named to the spring 2018 President’s List at Husson University, based in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield, a junior who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Benjamin James Tubbs of Springfield, a sophomore enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Springfield resident Leah M. Godin has been named to Husson University’s Honors List for the spring 2018 semester. Godin is a sophomore enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.

Samantha Metcalf of Springfield was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

The following students have been named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Nora Bright of Athens

Katherine Worth of Springfield