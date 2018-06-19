Eight awarded scholarships in Derry, Ludlow
The Dick Foley Scholarship Fund of the Wantastiquet Rotary of Londonderry distributed individual scholarships to seven worthy graduating seniors who are going on to higher education.
Six of the students attended Burr and Burton High School and one attended Leland & Gray High School.
The recipients are:
- Rebecca Williams
- Nicholas Plants
- Thea Steeves-Boey
- Sophia Neihold
- Jay McCoy
- Rachel Wood and
- Emily Blum
Black River student awarded FOLA Alic Scholarship
Morgan Brown of Black River High School was awarded the Anita Alic Scholarship by FOLA (Friends of Heald Auditorium) at the recent Senior Night at the school.
Brown received the $1,000 award for her excellent scholarship while attending Black River High School.
The award is presented by FOLA to honor the memory of Anita Alic who served as the vice chairman of FOLA for many years and made significant contributions to that organization. She also was active in the Black River Academy and other Ludlow community activities.
