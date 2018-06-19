Vivian Prouty wins Derry Energy logo contest

The recently formed Londonderry Energy Committee announces that Vivian Prouty is the winner of its design competition to create a logo for the committee.

In April, the LEC solicited Flood Brook Union School students to help create a logo to represent the energy committee. At the May 16 committee meeting, out of several contestants, Vivian Prouty was chosen. On May 25, LEC member Will Reed presented Vivian with a gift card for four at the Bromley Thrill Zone.

The LEC thanks all who submitted work and Flood Brook Union School for helping to organize the contest. The LEC was formed to pursue the goals of:

Promoting the use of renewable energy generation.

Increasing energy efficiency throughout the Town of Londonderry.

Reducing environmental impacts, within Londonderry and beyond, from reliance upon non-renewable sources of energy.

Reducing the cost of energy to all consumers of energy, in town.

Artwork being raffled to benefit Asylum Seekers Project

A quiet rocking chair sits beside pots of pansies on a quintessential country porch in a painting by Saxtons River artist Debbi Wetzel.

The artwork is being raffled by the Community Asylum Seekers Project to sustain the organization’s hosting operations. It can be viewed at the Rockingham Free Public Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Raffle tickets cost $2 each, or 3 for $5. There are no limits on the number of tickets bought. Tickets are available online by clicking here, by calling 802-968-2961 or by visiting the Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls.

Drawing for the winning ticket will be at a CASP event in the fall, and you don’t need to be present to win.

The Community Asylum Seekers Project assists those seeking asylum in the United States with housing, food, clothing and other needs until they become self-sustaining. Asylum seekers are displaced people fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries.