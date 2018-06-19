© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

fuel oil truck trying to avoid an oversize load on Route 30 in Jamaica ended up crashing into a guardrail on Monday morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Malcolm L. Clough, 43, of South Londonderry, was traveling north near the intersection of Ball Mountain Lane when he encountered a tractor trailer with an oversize load. In an attempt to avoid the on-coming truck, Clough moved over onto the dirt shoulder and struck the guardrail.

His Cota and Cota truck was damaged on the right side, but Clough was uninjured and no tickets were issued. The Jamaica Fire Department assisted the VSP at the scene.

Cota and Cota President Casey Cota told The Telegraph the damage amounted to about $1,000. “We’re just glad he was able to get to the side of the road safely,” said Cota.