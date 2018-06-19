Lauren Pullman, 62, cherished her grandchildren

Lauren S. Pullman, 62, died, Wednesday, June 13, 2018 unexpectedly at her home.

She was born July 31, 1955 in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Robert and Eleanor (Kurtzweil) Pullman. At the age of 6, her family moved to Cape Cod.

Ms. Pullman graduated from Fall River High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Later relocating to Vermont, she eventually settled in Mt. Holly, where she raised her family and started a cleaning business. Ms. Pullman moved to Chester to help raise her grandchildren.

She had many hobbies, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating and shopping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing arts and crafts with them, playing games, and hearing about what was going on in their lives.

Ms. Pullman is predeceased by her two sisters Dale Davignon and Maureen Manna. She is survived by her four children: son Jacob Robichaud and his wife Jessica of Mt. Holly; and daughters Shannon Burbela and her husband Mark of Chester; Katrina Costa and her husband Gilly of New Bedford, Mass.; and Samantha Davignon of New Bedford Mass. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Eliza, Kyra, Noah, Liam and Elijah, as well as many friends and family.

A celebration of her life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on n Saturday, June 30 at the American Legion Post 67, 637 VT Route 103 S, in Chester. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield assisted with arrangements.