The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 25, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

I-91 northbound bridge activities:

Monday through Sunday – Daytime:

I-91 ROLLING ROADBLOCKS to allow for beam deliveries:

Two daily southbound for approximately 15 minutes

Two daily northbound* for approximately 30 minutes

Please note rolling roadblock times could vary due to avoidance of peak traffic flow and/or due to unforeseen circumstances.

* The northbound rolling roadblocks also include the Exit 6 on ramp. Motorists may want to follow the detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays. Oversize trucks must follow their permitted route.

Continued beam erection from Abutment 2 to Pier 2

Begin beam erection from Pier 1 to Pier 2

Complete backfilling Abutment 1

Truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

