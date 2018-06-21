I-91 rolling roadblocks continue into weekends Times and durations may vary
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 25, 2018.
I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!
I-91 northbound bridge activities:
Monday through Sunday – Daytime:
I-91 ROLLING ROADBLOCKS to allow for beam deliveries:
Two daily southbound for approximately 15 minutes
Two daily northbound* for approximately 30 minutes
Please note rolling roadblock times could vary due to avoidance of peak traffic flow and/or due to unforeseen circumstances.
* The northbound rolling roadblocks also include the Exit 6 on ramp. Motorists may want to follow the detour on Route 5 to use the Exit 7 on ramp in Springfield to avoid delays. Oversize trucks must follow their permitted route.
- Continued beam erection from Abutment 2 to Pier 2
- Begin beam erection from Pier 1 to Pier 2
- Complete backfilling Abutment 1
- Truck traffic on Golden Hill Road
