Community & Arts events: June 28-July 4

June 28: Learn about Bellows Falls paper mills

Join historian David Deacon at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls for a presentation on “Lumbering, Organized Labor & Decline of the Bellows Falls Paper Mills (1898 – 1927).”

The talk begins with the consolidation of the Fall Mountain Mill into the International Paper Co., which marked a period of decline. Workers, increasingly dissatisfied with conditions, organized into unions. This led to a series of strikes.

Finally, in 1921, an industry-wide attempt was made to break the unions for good. In the process, the Fall Mountain Mill was closed.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

June 30: Plant sale to grow funds for Historical Society

The Cavendish Historical Society’s Annual Plant sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 in front of the Museum at 1958 Main St. in Cavendish. There will be a selection of perennials including hostas and other plants, as well as, basil and patio-style tomatoes.

For $10 per plant, pre-buy tomatoes by sending a check to Cavendish Historical Society, P.O. Box 3 in Cavendish.

For more information, call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.

June 30: Children’s Library Summer Program celebration

Stop by the South Londonderry Library between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 for a free balloon animal made personally for you by Linda Schroeder. The library is located at 15 Old School St. in Londonderry.

While there, enter a drawing for free admission to the Rutland Fair, open to children ages 6 to 12 and receive free reading records, bookmarks and LIBRARIES ROCK! tattoos. For more information 802-824-3371.

June 30: 16th Annual Music in the Meadow

Motel in the Meadow hosts its 16th annual Music in the Meadow concert to raise funds for the Vermont-New Hampshire Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the Motel in the Meadow, Route 11 West, in Chester.

There will be raffle, silent auction, and entertainment performed by local musicians, including Green Mt. Express, Ben Fuller, Heartfire, Brendon Thomas, Totally Submerged, the Imperfectionists, The Illusion and Intercept, who donate their time and talent. Lawn games and a horseshoe tournament will be held. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Dancing is encouraged. Attend for an hour or spend the whole day. Admission is by donation.

The group is seeking volunteers to join them in their efforts present these concerts. Those interested should contact Motel in the Meadow by calling 802-875-2626 or emailing musicinthemeadowvt@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the group on Facebook or call 802-875-2626. Follow the pink ribbon signs to the Music in the Meadow.

July 4: Hike to Bromley Mountain from the south

On Wednesday, July 4, meet with the Green Mountain Club at 9 a.m. at the Vermont Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot. Hike to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back via the Long Trail. The hike is a total distance of 6 miles and 1460 feet elevation gain, moderate hike. Bring an extra layer, raincoat (just in case), fluids, snacks and lunch. Reservations are required. Contact leader Katie Brooks at ktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016.