South Derry man killed by felled tree

A South Londonderry man died in what police say was a mishap outside his home between Sunday morning and Monday morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Francis J. Hallahan, 69, of Winhall Hollow Road, was found by a neighbor on Monday morning. The neighbor called 911, at around 11 a.m. and the emergency crews that responded pronounced Hallahan dead.

Police say that Hallahan showed signs of trauma consistent with him being injured by a falling tree. There were no other signs of trauma.

According to the press release, Hallahan was last reported seen between 6 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, as he trimmed tree limbs on his property, and was later heard in his residence on the morning of Sunday, June 24.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, a neighbor arrived to check on Hallahan and discovered a large tree felled in the back yard with Hallahan trapped beneath it.

His body was being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. At this time, police say there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.