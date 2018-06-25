A new favorite condiment you will relish



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This is a killer relish! I almost hate to call it relish because it is not finely minced ingredients mixed with an overabundance of vinegar.

Use this relish on top of your burgers, chicken or steak this summer to lend a fantastic kick without overpowering what it is complimenting.

3 red bell peppers

3-4 hot chili peppers

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 teaspoons minced garlic in oil

3 tablespoons balsamic or apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fire up your grill.

Lightly coat all peppers with nonstick cooking spray and place on grill grates.

Cook, with the lid open, until skin blisters into darkened bubbles, turning frequently. If you want intense grill flavor, allow to blister black.

Place all peppers in a container with tight fitting lid to cool for about 30 minutes before removing to rub off the discolored skin.

Half, seed and roughly chop bell peppers and halve, seed and mince hot peppers; set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet until very hot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic.

Cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 3-4 minutes. Add chopped, roasted pepper mixture with remaining ingredients, mix thoroughly and bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 5 minutes.