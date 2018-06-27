TRSU Board ‘special’ meeting agenda for July 12
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a “special” organizational meeting at 6 p.m. July 12 at The Roost building, 609 Route 103, Ludlow.
This will be the first meeting of the Supervisory Union board that resulted from the Act 46 mergers that created the Green Mountain Unified School District and the Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District. Below is the agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
II. ORGANIZATION:
A. Elect Board Chair
B. Elect Board Clerk
C. Appointment of Warrant Signer
D. Code of Ethics Agreement
E. Set Meeting Date & Time
F. Newspaper for Legal Notice
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Transition Funds
B. TRSU Board Retreat
C. Job Descriptions
D. Autism Program
E. Recommendations for Hire
F. Payroll Services
VI. 1 V.S.A. § 313 EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. § 313(a)(3) Superintendent Evaluation
B. § 313 (a)(1)(B) Salary Negotiations
VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
Board Members
Andover Joseph Fromberger
Cavendish Fred Marin
Chester Marilyn Mahusky
Ludlow Dan Buckley
Ludlow Paul Orzechowski
