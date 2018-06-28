Perkinsville woman killed in I-91 crash

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Perkinsville woman was killed this morning when a truck traveling south on I-91 crossed the median and hit her car head-on.

Laura McNaughton, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Exit 9 in the town of Hartland, according to a Vermont State Police press release. The VSP said that around 7:30 a.m., Joshua Rondeau of Charlestown, N.H., lost control of his Chevy 1500 pickup truck and crossed the median. The truck hit McNaughton’s Toyota Matrix, which was traveling north.

McNaughton’s 8-year-old son was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Rondeau and two children riding in the truck, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old, were also taken to DHMC with non-life threatening injuries.

I-91 northbound was closed at Exit 9 while crash investigators completed their on-scene investigation. It was reopened at approximately 1 p.m. The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.