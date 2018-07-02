A ‘dang’ good steak for your 4th of July



This is a dang good steak recipe. Yes, I used the word “dang.” As you all know by now, I don’t care for cussing because my children read my articles, sites, blogs and the like. So it bothers me when they read even an inconsequential word such as, **** or ****.

I think it stems from my dad always telling us kids that people only use cuss words when they aren’t intelligent enough to think of a different word. But I digress, this steak is truly worth the superlative.

2 rib eye, strip, skirt or porterhouse steaks

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

It is as simple as combining all ingredients (except steak) in a bowl. Then, evenly sprinkle seasoning mixture over both sides of each steak.

Place steaks on platter, cover with film wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.

When ready to grill, simply cook until desired temperature.