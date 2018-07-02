A ‘dang’ good steak for your 4th of July
By Jim Bailey
This is a dang good steak recipe. Yes, I used the word “dang.” As you all know by now, I don’t care for cussing because my children read my articles, sites, blogs and the like. So it bothers me when they read even an inconsequential word such as, **** or ****.
I think it stems from my dad always telling us kids that people only use cuss words when they aren’t intelligent enough to think of a different word. But I digress, this steak is truly worth the superlative.
2 rib eye, strip, skirt or porterhouse steaks
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
It is as simple as combining all ingredients (except steak) in a bowl. Then, evenly sprinkle seasoning mixture over both sides of each steak.
Place steaks on platter, cover with film wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.
When ready to grill, simply cook until desired temperature.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
