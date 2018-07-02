Chester Chatter: Summertime is for children and parking lot carnivals

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Oh for the hot, hazy, lazy days of summer, a long time ago. We kids always looked foreword to the coming of parking lot carnivals.

In Springfield, usually there were a couple over the warm days. The carnival was set up in the Plaza parking lot, in the far corner by the bowling alley. It opened after lunch and closed at 10 at night.

My parents took my sister and me a couple of times. We liked to go when it got dark and the lights and the music made it exciting. My favorite ride was always the Ferris wheel.

In the summer, my family often went to the drive-in — the Belmont in Bellows Falls. My mother made popcorn, sometimes popcorn balls, whoopie pies and treats to take with us — oh and, of course, her homemade lemonade.

In the back seat, we had pillows and blankets because, without fail, we girls fell asleep before the end of the second show. Before dark and before the movies started there was time for the playground, which the young children always played on.

Those were the happy days in the past when things were so simple.

Missing Lila; thank you for the get well wishes

My dear, sweet, kind sister Lila died recently. She loved birds and in her large kitchen window was a feeding station that seems like it fed most birds in Southern Vermont. She loved wildlife. Lila will be missed.

I am overwhelmed with all the get well wishes sent to me through The Chester Telegraph and on its Facebook page as well as the cards, flowers and all the acts of kindness. They have made my recent illness so much more pleasant. Than you.

Little Miss Finley Putnam celebrated her 1st birthday with a gala party with her family. She was showered with many gifts. She is the daughter of Kirby Putnam and Carissa Neathawk. Happy days!

Several members of the American Legion Post 67 attended the state convention held in Rutland this past weekend.

Congratulations to Judy Henning, who was named Legion Auxiliary Member of the Year for Vermont. Judy will represent Vermont in the National Legion Convention in Minneapolis in the fall.

This week’s trivia question: Where did 2nd Avenue in Chester start?



Answer to June 11th’s trivia question: There are 138 names of Civil War veterans on the statue across from the Chester Green.



Street Talk



What recent act of kindness has been shown to you?

