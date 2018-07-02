College News

Catharine Leiter of Weston graduated from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., during the college’s 224th Commencement exercises. Leiter received a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science and French and Francophone studies.

Meghan Thomas of Springfield earned a bachelor of science degree in Athletic Training from Springfield (Mass.) College for studies completed in 2018.

Michael Richardson of Springfield graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., with a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice.

Alecia Rokes of Andover was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., for the spring 2018 semester. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Sean Kenney of Chester has been named to the Plymouth State (N.H.) University Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Kenney is a Business major.

Noah Wetherald of Weston has been named to the Ithaca (N.Y.) College Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Emily Cowles of South Londonderry was named to the Dean’s List of St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Cowles, a member of the Class of 2018 who is majoring in history, must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.