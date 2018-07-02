‘Go around the gould’ at Derry Historical Society

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC



The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society presents Changing Times, an exhibit about the varied uses and owners of North and South Londonderry’s buildings. The historical society is located at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, in Londonderry.

Did you know that Wiley’s garage in South Londonderry had a roller rink on the top floor?

Or that the Londonderry shopping center was the fairgrounds for the area?

“Go around the gould” was the local expression for making a loop from one village to another. The society invites residents and visitors alike to come explore the history of Londonderry’s buildings.

The exhibit is on display throughout July, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. And anyone who knows the origin of the expression “go around the gould” wins a prize.

For more information call Annie Campbell at 856-7284 or email Londonderryahs@gmail.com.