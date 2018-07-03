Community & Arts events: July 6-July 18, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

July 6: Read and Rock at Whiting Library



This year’s summer library program is “Libraries Rock” at Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester. The library has planned summer activities based on this theme, which include: stories, songs and music, group games, musical crafts, art projects, science experiments, and a hike.

The 2018 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adults. They offer prize drawings, story times, and even an ice cream and tie-dye party to celebrate.

All programs are Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Here is the Rockin’ Friday Story Time Program schedule for this summer:

July 6: Dancin’ and Rhythm

July 13: Science and Music along with a 3 p.m. special guest performance: Ed Popielarczyk presents Comedy Magic, Ring Master Storytelling, Balloon Twisting, and Flea Circus

July 20: Rocks Around the Clock

July 27: Let’s “Make” Music

Aug. 3: Rhyming and Chiming

Aug. 10: Ice Cream and Tie Dye Party

For more information, call 802-875-2277 or visit their website at www.whitinglibrary.org.

The library is open weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

July 7: Hike to Bromley Mountain from the North

On Saturday July 7, meet THE Green Mountain Club at 9 a.m. at the Vermont Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking. The group will hike to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back via the Long Trail.

This is a moderate hike, with a total distance of 6 miles and a gain of 1,460 feet. Bring an extra layer, raincoat (just in case), fluids, snacks and lunch. Reservations are required. Contact leader Katie Brooks at ktktadams@comcast.net or 516-978-4016.

July 7: West River Farmers Market & Derry July 4th parade

Enjoy the West River Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Columbus Day. The market is located in the park at Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry.

On July 7, the town of Londonderry will hold its annual 4th of July parade beginning at 11 a.m. It begins at State Garage on Route 11, passes the Farmers Market and ends at the Mountain Marketplace Plaza.

Arrive at the market early to get a parking spot and enjoy the day visiting the market’s 40 vendors who sell fresh local produce and cheeses, local meats, poultry and eggs, maple products, pickles, plants, prepared food, made-to-order lemonade and limeade, baked goods, crafts and more.

Visitors can also use an ATM card to purchase tokens – that can be used at any vendor’s booth – from the market manager.

July 7: Kinhaven faculty concert presents Mozart

The Kinhaven Music School in Weston presents faculty concerts every Saturday through July 28. All concerts are free and open to the public and the public is invited to either listen to the concert in air-conditioned comfort of the concert hall or picnic outdoors while still enjoying the music.



From 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., concert-goers are invited into the Dining Hall to enjoy a pre-concert glass of wine and light refreshments.

String Quartet No. 21 in D major, K.575 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

I. Allegretto

II. Andante

III. Menuetto & Trio: Allegretto

IV. Allegretto

Brass Quintet, TBA.

–INTERMISSION–

Until Only the Mountain Remains Nicolas Scherzinger, Kinhaven composer in residence

(b. 1968)

Piano Quintet in F minor César Franck (1822-1890)

I. Molto moderato quasi lento – Allegro

II. Lento con molto sentimento

III. Allegro non troppo ma con fuoco

July 8: Evensong service and ice cream social

Come visit the First Universalist Parish (the Stone Church) for a Family Friendly Evensong Summer Service at the church, 211 North St., beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 8. The service of music and readings will be followed by an ice cream social at 5:45 p.m.

July 18: Learn about the Abenaki

Whiting Library and Grafton Nature Museum will hold a slew of free workshops as part of their 2018 Summer Unplugged Program, beginning on Wednesday July 18 with a discussion on the Abenaki.

All events take place from 1:30–2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at 117 Main St. in Chester.

Learn about Abenaki life precontact to the Europeans and discover what tools, skills, and natural resources they used. Observe Native American artifacts first-hand, hear a story, and create a nature-themed craft.

For more information, call 802-875-2277 or visit www.whitinglibrary.org. Library is open during the week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.