Andover Select Board agenda for July 9, 2018
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 9 at Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from June 25th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Reappoint Forest Fire Warden
B. Conflict of interest policy
C. Go over Year-end financials
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Excess Weight Permit
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 07/23/2018 at 6:30 p.m.
