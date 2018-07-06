Chester Police seek help finding missing man

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC



The Chester Police Department seeking help in finding 20-year-old Brandon Adams-Smith. Adams-Smith was last seen in the Springfield area in early June. He has not been in contact with his family since the end of May 2018.

Adams-Smith is approximately 6-feet to 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 150 to 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Adams-Smith also has a four leaf clover tattoo behind one ear and a cross on the underside of his right forearm.

Adams-Smith has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adams-Smith is asked to contact the Chester Police Department at (802) 875-2233 or (802) 875-2035.