Community & Arts Events: July 12-July 16, 2018

July 12: It’s BBQ time at Winhall Library

Meet at the Winhall Memorial Library on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat food, share recipes, and tips and tricks with the Cookbook Club.

July’s theme is BBQ Delight. On Thursday, July 12, prepare a favorite barbeque dish, side dish, dessert or beverage and meet at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Grills are available for use. The Cookbook Club is a welcoming environment for newcomers. Members encourage new and veteran cooks alike to join their cookbook club and share in the love of food.

For questions email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books, and movies.

July 12: ‘West Side Story’

opens at Weston Playhouse

West Side Story runs July 12 through Aug. 8 at the Weston Playhouse at 8 Park St. in Weston.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria fight to keep their forbidden love alive in this re-imagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s New York. This production commemorates composer Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday and recreates Jerome Robbins’ award-winning choreography.

Purchase tickets by calling the box office between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288, or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.

July 13: Champion Fire Co. holds golf tourney fund-raiser

Tackle Stratton Mountain’s championship course and raise funds for volunteer Champion Fire Company No. 5 on Friday, July 13. Single players can enter for $125 and teams of four for $500. Registration begins at 11a.m. with a shotgun start at 1p.m. Afterwards enjoy an Italian dinner and awards at the Green Apron.

Stratton Mountain Golf is at Stratton Mountain, 251 Stratton Mountain Access Road in Winhall. Call 802-824-5540 or visit here for more information.

July 13: Gypsy Jazz and Brazilian Choros

Stone Church Arts presents international violin sensation Jason Anick with cellist Eugene Friesen and bassist Eliot Wadopian in a special concert of Gypsy Jazz and Brazilian Choros. The event takes place Friday, July 13 at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

The concert of Gypsy Jazz and Brazilian Choros, a part of Eugene Friesen’s Gypsy Jazz and Brazilian weekend workshop, is open to the public.

Advance tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $35 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5. Information and tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

July 14: Raptor Encounters at Bromley

Saturday, July 14, at 2 to 3 pm., live falcons, hawks and owls provide the lens through which we examine food webs, predator-prey relationships and the interdependence of the systems that support life. Bromley is located at 3984 VT-11 in Peru. For more information, visit here or contact them by calling 802-824-5522.

July 16: Cardboard Week at Collaborative Camp

The Collaborative Camp offers a chance for kids to learn how to reuse cardboard properly and in a way that is fun, creative, and active from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 16 to 20 at 91 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

Not only will this week consist of fun and creative art activities, but it will also include smaller competitions and hands-on building techniques with cardboard. The week costs $225 per camper. Day fees are $50 and half day is $25. Sign up today by calling 802-824-4200, emailing camp director Laura Muro at laura@thecollaborative.us or click her to learn more about the camps. Register online.

