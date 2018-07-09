A tasty plate that will invade your senses



Crunch, sweetness, tang, acid and tartness … in every single bite. This teriyaki orchard chicken recipe can easily be stuffing for a wrap as well by simply chopping all ingredients and rolling into a wrap with the dressing as a dip.

Pineapple Poppy Seed Dressing:

1/2 cup pure olive oil

6 tablespoons pineapple juice, divided

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon Dijon style mustard

Black pepper to taste

Salad:

1/4 cup your favorite teriyaki sauce

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

4-5 large strawberries, hulled

1 small head romaine lettuce, rinsed and patted dry

2-3 tablespoons minced red onion

1/4 cup julienned bamboo shoots or water chestnuts

1/4 cup julienned fresh, tart apple

Shredded or grated extra sharp Cheddar cheese

Make dressing by combining all ingredients (using only 3 tablespoons pineapple juice) well, cover and let sit out at room temperature until needed.

Whisk together teriyaki sauce and remainder of pineapple juice and add chicken, turning to coat evenly.

Place in a large skillet over low heat, cover and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 20-30 minutes. Remove lid to let chicken cool enough to handle, turning chicken over a few times to continue soaking in teriyaki sauce.

When ready, roughly chop chicken and mix with any teriyaki sauce left in skillet; set aside. Roughly chop strawberries; set aside.

Cut of stem end of romaine and slice in half lengthwise. Place one half on each of 2 plates.

Top with even amounts of chicken, drizzling any sauce in pan over the top if desired. Top with strawberries, onion, bamboo shoots, apple and cheese.

Drizzle desired amount of Pineapple Poppy Seed dressing over the top and serve.