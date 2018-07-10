7th Heaven: Weather perfect for Derry July 4th

The weather was perfect for the Londonderry 4th of July Parade, which was held on Saturday, July 7.

It was not to hot and not too muggy. The sun shone bright, but it didn’t brow beat the hundreds of spectators and participants. A light breeze blew every so often. But it only refreshed. It didn’t carry away hats and flags.

At the end of the parade, was the Wantastiquet Rotary ready to feed parade participants and spectators alike.

Londonderry reporter Bruce Frauman was out and about taking pictures. Here’s a gallery of what he saw. Clicks any photo to launch the gallery.