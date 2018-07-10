Joe Karl joins Raveis Real Estate

William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties, 29 Locust Hill Road, announces the addition of Joe Karl to its team.

Karl, of Chester, has been selling real estate in the Okemo area since 1998, initially as part of the team brought together to sell Jackson Gore.

Karl has been helping people find their perfect home for over 20 years and continues to enjoy the challenge. When he decided to build his own dream home, he cleared the land and oversaw all aspects of the building process. This provides him a unique perspective that he uses to guide his customers through the often complex process of real estate.

As an active member of the Crown Point Board of Realtors, Karl served as president and was named Realtor of the Year in 2015. In his spare time, Karl tends a 36-acre mini farm with his wife and three grown daughters. The family enjoys skiing, hiking, biking and all the great activities this year-round area offers.

You may reach him at 802-228-8877 or Joe@vtprop.com

Chester Community Alliance

elects new officers

Chester Community Alliance Inc., a 501c not for profit established in 2016 to oversee, administer and support the activities of the Green Mountain Festival Series Committee, Chester Townscape Committee and Chester Economic Development Committee, at its annual meeting held in late May, elected board members to three year terms as well as officers for the coming year.

Officers elected for the ensuing year are Bill Dakin, president; Lillian Willis, vice president; Julie Pollard and Jane Davis, co-secretaries; and Tory Spader Somerville and Allison DesLauriers, co-treasurers.

Elected as board members to three year terms are DesLauriers, Willis, Davis, Dakin and Ron Theissen.

Other members of the Board of Directors continuing to serve are Steven Davis, Rick Paterno, Susie Forlie, Lynn Russell, Nancy Pennell and Cheryl LeClair.

For more information, contact Bill Dakin at 875-4000.

Ewen-Ford-Stettler Fund to honor retiring WPTC directors, aid new Walker Farm theater



The Board of Directors of the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces the establishment of The Ewen-Fort-Stettler Fund, honoring founding Producing Directors Malcolm Ewen, Tim Fort and Steve Stettler and their contributions to Weston, to Vermont, and to the American Theatre.

After 30 years of leading the Playhouse Theatre Company, the three are retiring.

The Ewen-Fort-Stettler Fund will support their enduring legacy, the brand new Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm. This 140-seat studio theater and arts center opened in September 2017 and is already getting rave reviews as a performance venue and community gathering place. The new second stage is in addition to the company’s main stage at the Weston Playhouse in the center of Weston Village.

The fund is an important part of the Theatre Company’s $13.5 million Capital Campaign. With an initial goal of $1.5 million, and designed to be replenished by future donations, the fund will be a revolving source of annual support to help offset the expansion of the company’s artistic and community programs at Walker Farm. Contributions to the Fund are fully tax-deductible, and pledges to the fund may be paid over up to five years.

To learn more about the fund click here.

ReStyled in Chester offers new paints for furniture restoration

ReStyled in Chester offers full-service furniture restoration, furniture painting and retails Wise Owl Chalk Synthesis Paint. For the past six years owner Christine Anderson has been painting furniture, based out of a need to update some of her own furnishings.

Her transformations attracted the attention of friends and family, and she thought it was time to start selling. She finds dated furniture; always quality wood and never priceless antiques, at yard sales, flea markets, Craigslist and online marketplaces. Using high quality chalk-style paints, milk paints and stains, she restyles them.