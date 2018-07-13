Chester Select Board agenda for July 18, 2018
The Chester Select Board will meet a 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the July 3, 2018 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Update on Wheels in the Field Event; Lee Whiting
5. Library Operations Update
6. Local Concerns Meeting; Sidewalk Project
7. Yosemite Update; Lillian Willis
8. Discuss potential next steps Re: Tomasso Property
9. Financial Updates: General Fund; Water & Sewer; Other Funds
10. New Business/ Next Agenda
11. Executive Session; Interview DRB Alternate
12. Appoint DRB Alternate
13. Executive Session; Begin Annual Review of Town Manager
14. Adjourn
