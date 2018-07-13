Chester Select Board agenda for July 18, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet a 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the July 3, 2018 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Update on Wheels in the Field Event; Lee Whiting

5. Library Operations Update

6. Local Concerns Meeting; Sidewalk Project

7. Yosemite Update; Lillian Willis

8. Discuss potential next steps Re: Tomasso Property

9. Financial Updates: General Fund; Water & Sewer; Other Funds

10. New Business/ Next Agenda

11. Executive Session; Interview DRB Alternate

12. Appoint DRB Alternate

13. Executive Session; Begin Annual Review of Town Manager

14. Adjourn

