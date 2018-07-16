College News

Ryan Smith of Weston has been named to the President’s List at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2018 semester. Smith is working toward a degree in Sport Management. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

Trinity College of Hartford, Conn., has named junior Abby Hart of Chester to the 2018 New England Rowing Championships All-Scholar Team on the National Invitational Rowing Championships All-Academic Team. Hart was also among those named to the New England Small College Athletic Conference 2018 Spring All-Academic Team. To be recognized to the NIRC All-Academic Team, each student must have completed at least one full year at their institution and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.35 or higher. Each student must also be recognized as a varsity letter winner. To earn a spot on the NESCAC Spring All-Academic Team, the student must reach a sophomore academic standing and be in good standing in their sport. They must also have a cumulative GPA of 3.40 or higher. Hart, who repeats on both the NESCAC All-Academic Team, is an experienced coxswain for the Trinity College Bantams. She previously earned a silver medal with Trinity’s third-varsity eight in the New England Rowing Championships in 2016. A graduate of Vermont Academy, Hart is majoring in neuroscience at Trinity. She is the daughter of Betsy and Greg Hart.

Caleb White of Chester was one of seven students and recent graduates of Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center who had the opportunity to represent Vermont post-secondary technical education at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The conference ran from Tuesday, June 26 to Friday June 29 in Louisville, Ky. White of Chester placed 6th in the nation in Technical Drafting.

Also, Mark Turco Jr. of Mount Holly, a graduate of the class of 2018, was a member of a team that placed third in the nation nation in the Automated Manufacturing challenge and took home bronze medals.

Jakob DeArruda of Ludlow, a member of the Class of 2021, has been named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.