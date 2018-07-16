Community & Arts events: July 18-July 23, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

July 18: Six Loose Ladies participate in Yarn Haul



Third Great Northern Yarn Haul encourages yarn shoppers to visit 24 participating yarn shops across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont through Sunday, July 29.

Pick up information and a shop passport at Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber shop, 287 Main St. in Chester, and travel to each of the stores. Free gifts will be given all Yarn Haul participants.

Submit your passport at the end of the Haul to be eligible for prizes including a Grand Prize is worth over $500.

Six Loose Ladies is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 802-875-7373 or email 6looseladies@gmail.com.

July 18: Kids’ movement program at Wilder

On Wednesday, July 18 at 10 a.m., Ashley Hensel-Browning offers movement programs that fuse literary topics with dance in Wilder Memorial Library Children’s Room.

Using techniques such as tableau poetry, physical enactments of picture books, or self-choreographed dances to encourage children’s deeper understanding of both books and dance.

The library is located at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston. For more information, click here or call 802-824-4307.

July 21: Friendly Pirate sails into Winhall Library

Visit the Winhall Memorial Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 for a free performance of Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate.

The show is for people of all ages. This event is funded by a grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries.

The Winhall Memorial Library is at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Winhall. For more information visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org or call 802-297-9741.

July 21: Bromley presents Bruce Bowey & Magic Brushes

Saturday, July 21 from 1 to 4 p.m., Bruce Bowey combines magic, ventriloquism, balloon art and humor to provide his audience with entertaining show at Bromley Mountain, 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

Magic Brushes will be on hand to paint masterpieces on children’s faces, hands, or cheeks.

For more information, click here.

July 21: Big Sam’s Funky Nation performs at Stratton

Bringing the Big Easy to the Green Mountains is Big Sam’s Funky Nation. The group is known for the blend of funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. in the Main Base Lodge Area Big Tent at Stratton Mountain at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

Tickets are available in advance for $25 and for $30 at the door. For more information, click here or call 802-787-2886.

July 23: Weston Playhouse celebrates founding directors

On Monday, July 23, the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents a benefit concert, Celebrating 30 Years with Mal, Tim, and Steve: Thank You for the Music, honoring Malcolm Ewen, Tim Fort and Steve Stettler, who will retire from their 30-year artistic leadership of the company in the fall. The event takes place at the playhouse at 17 Park St. in Weston.

Directed by Frances Limoncelli, the concert features many Weston favorites and Broadway performers, including Tom Aulino, Charma Bonanno, David Bonanno, Piper Goodeve, Susan Haefner, Michael Hicks, George Howe, Allen Kendall, Frances Limoncelli, Marcus Neville and Georga Osborne, with special appearances by Jenny Giering and Sean Barry, Jennifer Server, Dorothy Stanley, Geoffrey Wade, Amelia White, and members of the cast of West Side Story.

Tickets are $50 and go toward the education and outreach programs of the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company. Seating is limited and tickets are available by clicking here or by calling 802-824-5288.

