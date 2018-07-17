Ron Theissen ‘returns home’ with new CPA office

Ron Theissen is coming “home” to Chester. After two years in Ludlow, Theissen says that, as of July 1, he he has been “reclaiming” his space in the Henry Office Building on Main Street. As Ronald J. Theissen, CPA, CFP, his firm will be offering consulting in taxation and financial planning.

“I’ve always liked Chester,” said Theissen. “It’s the kind of place where you meet people on the street or at the Post Office. It’s a walkable, comfortable place and it’s getting better and better. Every time I would go by this building, I thought how much I enjoyed it here.” Theissen originally opened his office at the Henry Building in 2004.

Theissen has a long record of involvement with Chester organizations including the Chester Rotary, the Chester Economic Development Committee and the Chester Academy. In addition to serving on an advisory board of the Windham/Windsor Housing Trust, he serves in the elected offices of Auditor and Justice of the Peace in Andover, where he lives.

As he reopens his Chester office, Theissen will be offering complementary consultations, during the month of August, on how the Trump tax laws will impact people’s 2018 individual and business tax liability. He can be reached for an appointment at 875-1400 or rjtcpa@vermontel.net. — Shawn Cunningham

Southern Pie expands with 2nd Chester eatery

The owners of Southern Pie Company, 287 Main St. in Chester, are expanding their business with the purchase of the former Mountain Leather Design building at 94 The Common in Chester. They went to closing today, Tuesday, July 17, have a Development Review Board hearing next Monday, July 23 and hope to open by early September, in time for the annual Fall Festival.



With Amy and Justin Anderson buying the Moon Dog Cafe building, moving their Meditrina Wine & Cheese onto the first floor and adding a restaurant/tasting bar, this will make the second expansion of a Chester food service business in recent months.

Southern Pie’s Scott and Leslie Blair will be renovating the first floor of their new building for their second Chester location, to be known as Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe. They’ll also become full-time Chester residents, moving into the two-bedroom apartment on the second floor. An apartment on the third floor has a long-time tenant.



Southern Pie has been quick to adapt to changing circumstances. Just three years ago, before they had a bricks-and-mortar store, the Blairs could be found at farmers markets and special events selling slices and whole pies. Then, within a few months of opening their Chester bakery and cafe specializing in pies, they rolled out a line of ice creams to complement the desserts and opened a second outlet in Ludlow.

With the move of the Moon Dog Cafe to Bellows Falls this past winter, the Blairs immediately began filling the lunch gap by offering sandwiches. They also closed up shop in Ludlow when the building and its adjacent home went up for sale.



Southern Pie, the cozy cafe and bake shop next to Six Loose Ladies, will remain in business, dishing up the pies, quiches, lunch sandwiches and coffee made right there.



So what are their plans for the new spot?

In a recent interview, Scott Blair said they intend to be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to pick up on both the on-the-go breakfast crowd and the light-lunch and after-dinner dessert folks. The Blairs expect the expansion to mean hiring more staff.

Main Street Coffee will also feature a “Quiche of the Week” and a “Pie of the Week” from the Southern Pie shop. It will also make doughnuts and, at the request of pie shop customers, install an espresso machine at the new shop. (Yes, the staff will be getting barista training.) It will also have cold brew coffee on tap and will transfer Southern Pie’s ice cream making operations to the new site, installing an antique soda fountain and putting shakes on the menu.

With plans for window seating overlooking the Green, a cozier couch area and WiFi, Blair said he and Leslie hope to create a great place to meet friends and relax with great coffee, ice cream and their signature pies. — Cynthia Prairie