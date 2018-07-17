Telegraph Poll: On Yosemite Fire House’s future
Now that the historic Yosemite Fire House is officially owned by the Town of Chester, the committee is currently seeking input concerning the Yosemite Fire House, as well as the Jeffrey Barn, located north of Chester Depot on Route 103.
Committee members want to follow up on all appropriate community leads and suggestions to ascertain what is both practical and their best use for Chester and its history.
Anyone with suggestions on uses for the Jeffrey Barn and for Yosemite is encouraged to contact Lillian Willis, committee chair, at lbwillisct@comcast.net or at 875-1340.
*Chester Telegraph editor and publisher Cynthia Prairie is a member of this committee.
