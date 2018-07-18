Resistance to Tierney Road quarry continues; tax rates set in Cavendish

By Julia Purdy

A group of Tierney Road residents turned out for the Cavendish Select Board meeting on Monday, July 9 to continue their efforts to halt a quarry project on their road.

In October 2017, the proposed quarry on .64 acres of land currently owned by Justin and Maureen Savage and to be purchased and operated by Jason and Kristy Snow received a jurisdictional opinion from the district environmental commission saying that the project would need an Act 250 permit to go forward. Doing business as Snowstone, LLC, the Snows are appealing the opinion.

Linda Watson, the spokesperson for the Tierney Road residents, read from an update of the group’s previously submitted proposed ordinance. After consultation with the Secretary of State’s office, the group has concluded that their proposal meets the “rational basis test” for inclusion in the town plan. Ordinances are deemed constitutional if rationally related to local government goals, she said. Watson gave the document to the town manager.

The group demanded the Select Board hold a special meeting Monday, July 16, after giving town counsel an opportunity to review the letter, which Watson said must be done no later than the following day, July 10.

In closing, Watson hinted at a lawsuit but asserted, “We do not want any lawsuits. … We have to be protected.” She added, “Time is of the essence.”

July 16 is also the deadline for interested parties to file briefs in the appeal by Snowstone. At issue is the finding by William Burke, District Coordinator, that:

“As structured, the proposed sale of the property to Snowstone amounts to a lease for a term of four years, under which the Savages will receive a beneficial interest in the operation of the quarry ….the Savages will retain control over the entire tract of land after the Subject Parcel is conveyed to Snowstone.”

Burke wrote that “one or more physical contiguous parcel of land owned or controlled by the same person,” are a single tract of land for purposes of Act 250.

Board Chair Bob Glidden said that the decision will be made this week. Town Manager Brenden McNamara said he has spoken with the town attorney about this issue and will get an opinion in writing.

Several others in the audience challenged the positions of the Tierney Road group. A long-time Cavendish resident who did not want to give her name said, “Threats don’t make good neighbors.”

In response to the group’s belief that jackhammering noise and dump trucks might be coming from the quarry, Doris Eddy, whose home abuts the future quarry site, said that no work is going on there. Rather, she added, a foundation is being built for a new home in that area.

Hear Citizens item

Maryanne Butler asked if it was possible to add her home, the Aaron Jr. and Susan Parker Farm at 1715 Brook Road, onto the Town Plan as a historic property. The farmstead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014, according to Wikipedia.

Butler plans to go to the Planning Committee with her appeal. The board offered its encouragement. George Timko said minor changes could be made in the Town Plan without changing the policy portion. McNamara said the revised Town Plan is going to put to a public vote in November.

Tax rates set

McNamara presented the proposed FY19 residential and nonresidential tax rates for the town and fire districts. The total town tax rate for both residential and nonresidential is $0.4068, up from $0.3691 in FY18. The net municipal Grand List for non-exempted properties is $2.819 million.

The total FY19 tax rate for Fire District #1 is $1.7633 for residential and $1.8787 for non-residential, down from $1.8282 and $1.8394, respectively. The FY19 total tax rate for Fire District #2 is $1.7491 for residential and $1.8645 for non-residential, down from $1.8150 and $1.8262, respectively. The Select Board approved and signed off on the new tax rates. Treasurer Diane McNamara added that in spite of the governor’s concern about the overall increase the non-residential education tax rate, it actually went down by $0.002 in Cavendish.

Brendan McNamara said that dogs belonging to Michael Mills of Rogers Drive have been repeatedly running loose on the roadway and elsewhere, with 42 incidents reported to Animal Control since 2015. Animal Control Officer Jill Flinn said Mills seemed “indifferent” about the dogs getting out. Most recently, the dogs attacked and ate a neighbor’s pet ducks on her porch. Now the dogs are being kept out of state at a relative’s home, McNamara said. Stating that the problem is “taking up far too much town time,” McNamara requested that the Select Board use its authority to impose a fine under Sec. 7-8 of the animal control ordinance, and recommends either fencing the property or leashing the dogs. The “genesis of the problem” is simple negligence, he said. He has explained to Mills he could be liable for damages incurred by motorists and others, and McNamara also warned that the town may have the ultimate liability due to its own inaction.