Troopers investigate overnight thefts from vehicles

rivers may want to lock their vehicles overnight as the Vermont State Police are investigating a rash of thefts last night in Saxtons River and Putney.

According to a VSP press release, police responded to a number of theft complaints this morning after one or more thieves entered unlocked vehicles overnight, stealing loose change and personal items.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES 274687 and share the tip you have about a crime.