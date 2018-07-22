Authorities search for missing Windmill Hill hiker

A

hiker who became separated from his companions on Saturday continues to be the focus of a search by the Vermont State Police and other agencies today.

According to the VSP, Elliot Wikkes, 29, was hiking with a group on the trails of the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association in the area of the Ridgeline and Headwaters trails between Brookline and Westminster.

Wikkes became separated from the group in the late afternoon. The group checked the area and their results were negative. The Vermont State Police were then notified just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Members of Rescue Inc., Westminster, Putney and Newbrook fire departments assisted with the search. Vermont State Police troopers, members of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue team and Wardens from VT Fish & Wildlife also responded to the area to search for Wikkes.

Wikkes is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 135-140 pounds. He has blue eyes, a beard and curly brown hair. Wikkes was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and blue colored athletic shorts. Wikkes has hiked the area before and is familiar with the area.

Anyone who may have been hiking in the area and witnessed a person matching this description is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355.