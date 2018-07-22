Boy in drowning incident dies at DHMC

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Five year old Jackson Lawrence died this afternoon at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after falling in the water at Lowell Lake on Friday. His grandmother, Julie Lawrence, drown in an attempt to save him. Police say that no life jackets were in use at the time of the incident.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Julie Lawrence, 55, of Manchester Center was attempting to rescue 5-year-old Jackson Lawrence of Shrewsbury after he fell off a flotation device. Jackson’s 9-year-old brother swam for help and, as Julie Lawrence attempted to save her grandson, she began to have trouble in the water.

According to police, they found Julie Lawrence in the water about 20 to 40 feet from shore and Jackson Lawrence about 10 to 15 feet from shore. Both were unresponsive. Julie Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jackson Lawrence was transported to DHMC.

According to Sunday night’s update from Vermont State Police, Jackson’s body will be sent for autopsy by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord to help determine cause and manner of death.