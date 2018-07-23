Community & Arts events: July 27-July 31, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

July 27: ‘Ghostbusters’ screened at Stratton

Bring the family or gather friends for a free outdoor movie presented by Coca-Cola.

Rated PG, Ghostbusters screens from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 27 at Main Base Lodge Area Big Tent, Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 802-787-2886 or visit stratton.com.

July 28: Bromley presents Jack Waldheim Band

Enjoy live music that ranges in style from funky blues, to slam poetry, to acoustic rock and whatever else they’ll be feeling.

The Jack Waldheim Band plays on the Sun Deck (weather permitting) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at Bromley, 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

For more information visit www.bromley.com/summer/events.

July 28: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ book discussion

Join Winhall Memorial Library on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. to discuss Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

This is an informal group, all that is needed is a love of books. Stop by the library to pick up the current club book. Pizza and drinks will be served.

Any questions, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit its website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books and movies.

July 29: Green Mountain Club hosts barbecue pot luck

Green Mountain Club Manchester Section invites everyone to a barbecue potluck supper meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 29 at the home of Marge and Bob Fish in Londonderry.

The group will plan their outings for August, September and October. You do not need to be a member to attend. They encourage the public to find out more about the Green Mountain Club.

Food includes barbecue chicken and non-alcoholic beverages. Bring a potluck appetizer, side dish or dessert.

Those interested should contact Marge Fish at marge.fish@gmail.com, or 802-384-3654 for more information and to receive directions.

July 30: Color Wars Week summer camp in Londonderry

Collaborative Summer Camp hosts its first Color Wars for young campers from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday July 30 to Aug. 3 at 91 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

The week will be filled with educational competitions throughout the week to determine an ultimate summer camp winner. For more information or to sign up click here, call 802-824-4200 or email camp director Laura Muro at laura@thecollaborative.us.

July 31: Album illustrating, cartooning with Christine Mix

Wilder Memorial Library hosts Christine Mix’s free Create Your Own Album Cover Art and Cartoons, Illustration Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, July 31 to Aug. 2 at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

During this three-day art camp, recommended for ages 7 and up, children will be introduced to the music of the Beatles and the art of The Yellow Submarine, along with other rock legends from the ’60s and ’70s. Children’s book illustrator Christine Mix will help children create their own album or book cover, along with drawing their own cartoons of their favorite songs and musicians.

Children should bring water bottles, snacks and lunches for breaks. Call 802-824-4307 to register.

