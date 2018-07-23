Missing hiker found in Putney

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A hiker who was the object of a search by local authorities yesterday was found alive this morning by State Police.

Elliot Wikkes, 29, who was separated from his hiking party on the Windmill Hill trails was located on Main Street in Putney just before 2 a.m. on Monday. He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for observation and to be treated for dehydration. Police say he is expected to be released today.

In a press release, Vermont State Police thanked everyone who took part in searching for Wikkes.