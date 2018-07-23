Schoolhouse history exhibit in Londonderry

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

In the 1860s Londonderry was comprised of 13 school districts, each having its own schoolhouse.

There was a certain amount of rivalry between the North and South villages and each had its own grammar and high school. These were gradually consolidated until finally in 1965 Flood Brook School became the regional grammar school and the high school students traveled out of town.

A new exhibit from the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society locates the site of each school and shows some memorabilia and photos of them, then and now. The exhibit will be on display at the Middletown Road Schoolhouse, 2414 Middletown Road, through Labor Day.

In addition to the new Schoolhouse exhibit, LAHS is also displaying Changing Times, exploring the multiple uses of many of Londonderry’s properties, across the street at the Custer Sharp House, 2416 Middletown Road.

LAHS is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information call Annie Campbell at 856-7284 or email Londonderryahs@gmail.com.