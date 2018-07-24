Celebration of Life for Bill and Joanne Hale

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, the family of Wilbur “Bill” and Joanne Hale will celebrate their lives at the Andover Community Church, 928 Andover Road in Andover.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Heald Cemetery, on Heald Road off of East Hill Road in Andover.

The Hales passed away in September 2017 in North Carolina and desired their ashes be returned to Vermont. All friends of Bill and Joanne Hale are cordially welcomed by the family.