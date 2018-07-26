© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The current rash of thefts from vehicles that has plagued Chester, Bellows Falls, Saxtons River and other area communities moved north on Wednesday night or early this morning.

Vermont State Police in Rutland are saying that they responded to a number of complaints this morning of vehicles broken in to in Clarendon overnight. During the course of investigation, police learned that a number of items were stolen, including two firearms.

All the vehicles that were ransacked were unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Hall at or 802-773-9101.