Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 1, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 27, 2018 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the July 18, 2018 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Yosemite Future Use Discussion/Decision
5. Stormwater System for Mountainview/Kevadus: Approval of Step 1 App.
6. Park Policy Discussion
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: Interview Candidates for DRB Alternate Positions
Larry Semones
Mark Curran
9. Appoint Alternates to the Development Review Board
10. Executive Session; Begin Annual Review of Town Manager
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.