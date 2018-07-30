Chester Chatter: Those good time radio days

By Ruthie Douglas

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Our family radio was the focal point of our living room. It was a nice piece of furniture made out of polished wood, with tapestry covering the speakers.

The dials and knobs lit up and it had a aerial that ran outside and tubes that had to warm up a bit before the radio worked.

The radio was static-free and broadcasts came in clear. In the morning, while getting ready for school, we listened to the weather report and news but never did we turn on that radio unless someone was really listening to it.

Every day at 9 a.m. my mother would listen to Arthur Godfrey. She believed his every word. He told about new products on the market, he shared recipes and had guest stars on his show. Mother could listen to Arthur Godfrey and still do her housework.

Following the noon news, there were soap operas and quiz shows. The format ran very similarly to today’s TV programming. We stayed informed with our radio and of course we had favorite shows and news reporters. When the weather was clear, we could hear radio from Wheeling, W. Va., including the country music we all loved so much. And we also picked up stations from across the country.

Oh the drama shows we listened to such as The Lone Ranger, Gunsmoke, Johnny Dollar and my favorite, Sergeant Preston of the Yukon.

The music that poured out of our radio was wonderful, including live concerts from the Boston Pops and Broadway plays and operas. All of these things were brought into our home, making us a part of the wide world.

It was all wonderful.

Out and about

Happy birthday Isabelle MacCauley. Isabelle turned 90 on Saturday, July 21. She was the guest of honor at a party held at Town Hall. Some 91 friends and family attended the event. One of 10 children, she has a brother Francis Fielder, 91, and a sister, Arlene Lavalle, 88. Folks came from Florida, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut and, of course, Vermont.

The American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary wishes to thank all who came to its carpet and rug sale held at Knockout Carpet in Chester. All proceeds will go to the auxiliary’s various projects. Special thanks to Knockout owner Tom Knockenhauer for hosting the event.

Get well wishes for my neighbors Linda Davison and Sally Pajala.

The Red Cross Blood Drive held at NewsBank had a good turnout. Thanks to all who donated. The drive occurs once a month.

This week’s trivia question: Who was Charles Nason?

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Bill Arrison owned a vending machine business. He served businesses for miles around, mostly installing and servicing cigarette machines. He also kept the speakers at the drive-in in running condition.



Street Talk



Have you any special plans for for the rest of the summer?