Springfield Hospital, Okemo award scholarships

Black River grad earns SMCS Lovell Health Career Award

Morgan Brown, class of 2018 from Black River High School in Ludlow is this year’s recipient of the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award offered by Springfield Medical Care Systems.

This award contributes $1,000 annually toward a student’s academic pursuit of a career in health care. It is funded by the proceeds of the Apple Blossom Cotillion.

Dr. Lovell was a long-time physician at Springfield Hospital. His daughter, Melissa Post, states, “While he was a man who never sought recognition for his service in the medical field or in the community, we know he would be honored to have this award named in his memory. We hope recipients of the award will share the same sense of wonder and fascination with the world of medicine that he did.”

Brown will be studying Neuroscience at the University of New England in the fall with the goal of attending medical school and becoming a trauma surgeon.

To be eligible for the award, students must attend AHEC’s MedQuest program. Application information for the Lovell Health Career Award is available from Southern Vermont AHEC at 802-885-2126 or info@svahec.org.



4 Vermonters among 8 awarded Okemo scholarships

Eight students who have worked at Okemo Mountain Resort or are the dependents of Okemo employees are the recipients of annual scholarships from the resort for this year. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, co-curricular involvement, community service and an essay.

The awardees are:

Aiyana Fortin of Mt. Holly. She is attending the University of Vermont seeking a degree in biomedical engineering. Aiyana works in Okemo’s Adventure Zone and is the daughter of Shireen Geimer of the Accounting Department.

Joseph Noble of Mt. Holly. He works at the Okemo Valley Golf Club and is attending Castleton University studying sports management. Joseph is the son of Michelle Rivard of the Spring House Pool & Fitness Center.

Andrea Stevens of Mt. Holly. Andrea works at Okemo’s Ice House skating pavilion and graduated from Black River High School. She will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte majoring in health sciences.

Jolana Washburn of Proctorsville. She is the wife of Scott Washburn of the Facilities Department and is attending the University of South Alabama seeking her master of science degree in nursing.

Nicolas Neumeister of Hamden, Conn. Nicolas is a member of Okemo’s Ski Patrol. He will be attending Middlebury College majoring in environmental studies.

Matthew Chambers of South Windsor, Conn. Matthew, the son of Bill Chambers of the Competition Center, will be attending the University of Connecticut majoring in engineering.

Jack Shea Murphy of Fairfield, Conn. Jack, the son of Mountain Ambassadors Paola and Mike Murphy, will be attending Boston College majoring in environmental science and minoring in political science.

Kevin Flaherty Jr. of Manorville, N.Y. Kevin is the son of Kevin Flaherty of the Competition Center. He was awarded the Thomas Croney Memorial Scholarship, given by OMR employees of Okemo Mountain Resort in memory of Croney, an Okemo employee who set an example through his dedication to Okemo and its guests. This scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a technical education. Kevin is attending Utah State University studying to be a professional pilot.

For more information about Okemo Mountain Resort scholarship awards, contact Human Resources Manager Carly Hoszkiewicz at (802) 228-1974.