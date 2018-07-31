To the editor: Bock announces re-election bid

I would like to announce that I am seeking re-election for the 2019/2020 legislative term as a Democrat for the Vermont House of Representatives for Windsor 3-1 District representing Andover, Baltimore, Chester, and parts of North Springfield.

It has been an honor to serve as your representative in Montpelier during the past two years and I hope that the community will entrust me with that responsibility again in the forthcoming legislative session.

I am proud of the work done in the last session serving on the Agriculture & Forestry Committee and as an active member of the Rural Economic Development Caucus, as well as supporting passage of gun safety legislation and a balanced budget.

We want a Vermont that works for all of us. My support of initiatives that provide the

resources to make our state an attractive place to live and work will continue to be a

priority for me.

I will work hard on improving the lives of Vermont’s working families, cleaning up our waters, and helping rural economies and communities thrive. I would love to have your support for another term to ensure that every Vermonter has the opportunity to earn a livable wage, receive a high-quality education and affordable health care, and to retire with security.

I ask for your vote in the upcoming Democratic Primary on August 14, 2018.

Please feel free to contact me at 875-2222, or by email at tbock@leg.state.vt.us or

tmbock@vermontel.net with your questions and concerns.

Sincerely,

Rep. Tom Bock

Chester