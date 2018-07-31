Vermont State Police incident log

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Saturday July 28, 2018 – At about 3:20 p.m. Troopers responded to a car crash on Route 5 in Westminster. According to a VSP press release, a large tree had fallen onto the roadway and a car being driven south by Christie Hunt of Springfield. The main portion of the tree landed across the hood of the vehicle with branches also landing on top of the car. Hunt was uninjured and able to free herself from the car. The Westminster Fire Department and VTrans helped remove the tree as well as several others in the area that had fallen as a result of a severe thunderstorm.

Sunday July 29, 2018 – A trooper learned of an assault that had taken place in Andover and, after investigating the incident, used a search warrant on the Harvey Parker residence, arresting him without incident on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening and perjury. Tammy Riley was also arrested on a charge of perjury for sworn statements she made during the investigation. Both were taken to the Winhall Police Department for fingerprints and photographs. Parker was released – with conditions – on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on September 25, 2018. Riley was also released on a citation at appear on the same date.

Monday July 30, 2018 – A burglar alarm brought police out to the Exit #6 Sunoco Gas Station in Rockingham just before 1 a.m. Police say they found that someone had forced entry in the closed gas station, damaging the front door and and some items in the store. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Valcourt of the Vermont State Police – Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.

Monday July 30, 2018 – Saxtons River was once again the scene of late night thefts from cars. On Monday morning, troopers received reports that cars along River Street were broken into on Sunday night, July 29, 2018. The vehicles that were involved were unlocked. Locked vehicles in the same area were not bothered. There were similar thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Main Street in Saxtons River on July 19. Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the Westminster State Police Barracks at (802) 722-4600.

Monday July 30, 2018 – At approximately 9:45 a.m., troopers from the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 11, in the town of Springfield. During the stop, troopers learned that the driver, Robert M. Merrill Jr., was operating on a suspended license. Merrill also had an active in-state arrest warrant from Windsor County with bail set at $100,000. The warrant was on the charges of first-degree aggravated assault, domestic assault, second degree unlawful restraint and interference with access to emergency services. Merrill was arrested and transported to Windsor County Superior Court in White River Junction for a hearing.

The Vermont State Police Crime Information Tip Line is at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.