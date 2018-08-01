Thefts from vehicles continue, now in Perkinsville
Perkinsville has become the latest area community hit by a rash of overnight thefts from vehicles.
According to a Vermont State Police press release, sometime during the night of July 30 and the morning of July 31, a thief or thieves broke into eight vehicles parked on Quarry Road, Maple Street and Upper Falls Road in the village of Perkinsville.
A number of items – including a handgun – were taken and police once again remind residents to lock their cars overnight and not to leave anything of significant value in a vehicle.
If anyone has any information regarding these thefts is asked to contact Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802.722.4600 or Weathersfield Police Department at (802) 674-2185.
