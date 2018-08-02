Elaine Davison, 75, loved husband, stepchildren

Linda Elaine Croteau Davison, 75, died at her home in Chester on July 30, 2018 after a long illness.

Mrs. Davison was born in Keene, N.H., on Aug. 20, 1942 to Leon and Shirley (Lang) Croteau of Marlboro, N.H. She graduated from Marlboro High School and moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the U.S. government for a period of time.

Mrs. Davison met the love of her life, Carl Davison Sr. of Chester while working as a secretary at the Keene Dodge-Plymouth car dealership. They were married on Dec. 9, 1972 in Chester. For several years after settling in at their home in Chester, she worked at Readex (Newsbank), where she made many lifelong friends.

Mrs. Davison cared deeply for Carl’s two children, Carl Jr. and Andrea, as well as her great nieces, Maya and Corinne Lindberg, always taking care of them when needed. She was an outgoing and friendly person who, with her sharp mind and attention to detail, could speak to any subject that came up, and always kept in touch with her neighbors, relatives and friends in the community.

Mrs. Davis loved attending the annual picnics of the St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. as well as camping with friends. She loved animals, especially cats. Her cat, Sammy, will be lost without her, but will be a great comfort to Carl.

Mrs. Davison is survived by her loving husband, Carl Sr. of 46 years, two brothers, Douglas and his wife Deborah of Keene, N.H., and Wesley and his wife Karen of Venice, Fla., and their children; stepchildren Carl Davison Jr. and his wife Julia of Melbourne, Fla., and Andrea Greene and her husband Albert of Fair Haven, Vt.; grandchildren Joseph, Cody, Jeremy and Sasha; two great grandchildren; sister-in-law Wanda Mauti and her husband Hank of Andover; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Leon and Shirley Croteau.

There will be no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mrs. Davison’s memory may be made to the Springfield Humane Society. Checks can be mailed to the society at 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, or click here to donate. A private service will be held at a later date.