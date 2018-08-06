By Shawn Cunningham

Construction has begun on a new playground for Chester- Andover Elementary School, with C. White and Son Construction raising the frame for a pavilion that will serve both as an outdoor classroom and a gathering spot for families using the new play equipment.

On Thursday, Cory White told The Telegraph that he and his son Alex were preparing the frame for roof trusses that would be covered with metal roofing.

Chris Meyer, who has headed up the fundraising through Pennies for the Playground, said that the central portion of the new equipment has been manufactured and will be installed by the time school opens.

The grassroots organization continues to raise funds for additional equipment to be added to the playground in the future.

Checks should be made out to CAES PTG, with playground fund in the memo line. They can be mailed or dropped off at the school, 72 Main St. in Chester, 05143. For more information, contact Meyer at 802-342-3139.